Verizon Accidentally Confirms Moto Z2 Force Edition

Verizon Wireless on Tuesday accidentally confirmed the existence of the Moto Z2 Force Edition, together with its pricing and availability details. Just a few hours before Motorola Mobility’s next product launch event was set to start, the company launched the official product page for the device, although it promptly removed it. Still, some users were quick enough to take a few screenshots of the product page, one of which can be seen below. The largest mobile service provider in the country hence unintentionally confirmed that its variant of the Moto Z2 Force will be called the Moto Z2 Force Edition and will be available in two colors – Black and White/Gold.

The handset will feature 64GB of RAM and be sold for $756, though consumers willing to get it on a two-year plan from the New Jersey-based wireless carrier will be able to pick one up for $15 per month, i.e. $360 in total. Those who opt for an Unlimited plan from Verizon will also be eligible to receive a free Moto Projector Mod. The accidentally published listing confirms that the Moto Z2 Force will feature a dual camera setup on its rear panel, whereas its front camera module will be accompanied by a regular LED flash. The handset itself will ship in an aluminum body with a screen that’s apparently “guaranteed not to crack or shatter.” It’s currently unclear when Verizon will start accepting pre-orders for the Moto Z2 Force Edition, though the carrier’s previous practices and Motorola Mobility’s own product distribution strategy suggest that pre-orders may open as soon as today. Finally, the mobile service provider will start shipping units to consumers who place an advanced order on the device on August 10, the same listing reveals.

While Verizon was the exclusive U.S. distribution partner of the Lenovo-owned company in recent years, one known industry insider previously claimed that the Moto Z2 Force will be sold by all four major wireless carriers in the country, though it remains to be seen whether its pricing will vary between providers in a significant manner. The flagship is set to be officially announced in less than an hour at a New York City event that starts at 11 AM EST.