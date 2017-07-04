US Nokia 6 Shipping On August 10, Copper Model On August 18

HMD Global announced that the Nokia 6 will be coming to the US in early July, and now some more details leaked regarding a new color variant of the phone, and also the phone’s shipping dates. According to Nokia 6’s listing on Amazon, the Black and Silver color variants of the device will start shipping on July 10, and it seems like those are not the only two colors that will be available to consumers. The Nokia 6 page on Amazon now shows the Copper-colored Nokia 6 model as well (which was mentioned by Nokia recently, but this is the first time that we’re actually seeing the phone), though that color variant of the device will not ship until August, Amazon actually says that the Copper variant will start shipping on August 18.

It’s worth noting that all of these models are now available for pre-order for those of you who are interested, and all of them are priced at $229 in the US. In addition to that, the Prime Exclusive Model is also listed on Amazon, that variant of the device comes with ‘lockscreen offers and ads’ from Amazon, says the source. Do keep in mind that the $229 price point applies to the standard variant of the Nokia 6 only, if you’d like to get the Prime Exclusive Model, you can get it for $179.99. All of the Nokia 6 variants that are listed on Amazon are available unlocked, and work on both T-Mobile and AT&T networks, but it’s a no-go if you’re using Verizon, Sprint or US Cellular, so take note of that. Another thing worth noting, is the fact that all of these Nokia 6 variants comes with 3GB of RAM, not 4GB of RAM, that variant is not yet available in the US, and we’re not sure if it’s coming at all.

Having said that, the Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. It’s worth noting that a 4GB RAM model with 64GB of storage is available in some other regions as well. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this smartphone, and a 3,000mAh battery is also available here, and it is not removable. A 16-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of the Nokia 6, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device.

