US, Canada Moto Twitter Profiles Change Names To ‘Motorola’

Some of Moto’s Twitter accounts appear to be switching back to the Motorola name. It’s fair to say the company has gone through quite a ride when it comes to its own branding. Before Lenovo purchased the firm, it was known as Motorola, though Lenovo later implied it’s retiring the Motorola name from its marketing endeavors.

The Chinese company said that the brand would be able to focus solely on the Moto name, with devices being branded as “Moto by Lenovo,” while Lenovo’s own Vibe devices would use the name “Vibe by Lenovo” tagline. This naming structure, although simple enough, did cause some confusion. Once the first new Moto devices were out, some still called them Motorola’s, others opted to call them Lenovo Moto’s and others simply stuck to Moto. Fast forward to today, though, and it appears that the company is going through yet another name change, taking it back to its roots. Moto’s US account now goes by the name of Motorola US, and its Twitter handle has also been changed to reflect this. Motorola’s Chilean, French, Mexican and South African accounts have also gone through the same change. Those aren’t the only accounts to make a change, though, as Motorola Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Germany, Puerto Rico, Singapore, and even Motorola UK have all changed their names recently, though their Moto Twitter handles remain intact as of this writing.

While the Moto Spain account retained its Moto branding, it changed its header image on Twitter to one that uses the old Motorola name. Given the current state of affairs and recent developments, it seems that Lenovo is now looking to revive the Motorola branding, possibly in time for the launch of its subsidiary’s upcoming flagship – the Moto Z2. Switching back to the Motorola name may not be a bad move on Lenovo’s part, considering the global popularity of the brand, as well as its natural association with smartphones compared to that of the Lenovo brand. An update on the Lenovo’s hardware ambitions and Motorola’s upcoming devices should follow soon, with both firms being expected to announce a number of new products by the end of the year.