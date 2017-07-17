Upcoming LG V30 Flagship Gets Certified By Bluetooth SIG

The LG V30 (LG-H970) is one of the most anticipated flagship handsets of 2017, and the device just paid a visit to Bluetooth SIG. The LG V30 got certified by the authority, and this listing reveals that the LG V30 will ship with Bluetooth 4.2 out of the box, not Bluetooth 5.0 that some of the latest flagships have been using. Now, as per usual, Bluetooth SIG did not really reveal all that much info, such as the LG V30 specs or anything of the sort.

The LG V30 will be announced on August 31 by the company, which means it will land one day before IFA in Berlin officially starts, but this announcement will a part of IFA, as the company will announce the device in Berlin, and such separate, huge announcements usually take place before tradeshows officially begin, so… there you have it. Now, the LG V30 probably will not ship with a secondary display, like its predecessors did, it will, instead, sports an OLED panel which will ship with an ‘Always On’ function of some sort, so you’ll basically get the same functionality as if the phone had a second display. The LG V30 will probably sport a rather large display, quite probably larger than 5.7 inches, as that was the display size on the LG G6. The LG V30’s bezels will be quite thin, though, even thinner than the ones on the LG G6, at least if rumors are to be believed.

The LG V30 will be made out of metal, or glass + metal, that part is not clear just yet, though it’s highly likely that a fingerprint scanner will be placed on the back of that smartphone. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor will fuel the LG V30, and you will probably get two cameras on the back of the LG V30. One of those two cameras will include a wide-angle lens, which means that the LG V30 will sport a similar setup to the LG G6, maybe even the same sensors. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the LG V30, and on top of it, you’ll get LG’s custom UI, of course. The LG V30 may even pack in a set of stereo speakers, but we’ll see.