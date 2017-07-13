Unlocked HTC 10 Receives Possible June 2017 Security Patch

According to recent reports from several HTC 10 owners in the United States, the unlocked variant of the device is currently getting a new software update which seemingly includes a more recent Android security patch. The update weighs approximately 277MB, is labeled as the build 2.50.617.2, and the Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is distributing it as a regular over-the-air (OTA) package.

The latest software update for the unlocked HTC 10 model in the U.S. doesn’t seem to include any new features and doesn’t push the OS version beyond Android 7.0 Nougat. Nevertheless, according to the newly uncovered information, the software package should include a set of security-related patches, and although it’s not entirely clear which one, it’s likely that it corresponds with Google’s security update for the month of June. Like any other OTA update, this particular software package will presumably reach more unlocked units in the country over the coming days and will arrive alongside a system notification, though users who have yet to receive the prompt can attempt to trigger it manually from the phone’s settings menu. As always, you should ensure that your smartphone has at least 50 percent of battery charge left and is connected to a Wi-Fi network before proceeding with the installation. The patch seems to be rolling out exclusively in the U.S. for the time being and there’s still no word on when the Taoyuan-based consumer electronics manufacturer may update the International variants of the device.

The HTC 10 was launched in the U.S. in May 2016 running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box and was upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat earlier this year. The handset is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 System-on-Chip (SoC) and 4GB of RAM, in addition to featuring a 12-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), laser autofocus, and a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. The top bezel of the smartphone accommodates a 5-megapixel camera module which also takes advantage of OIS, with the device itself boasting a 5.2-inch Super LCD5 display with a resolution of 2560 by 1440 pixels and having a fingerprint recognition sensor embedded into its physical Home key. More details on the upcoming software updates for the HTC 10 may follow later this year.