Unlocked Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus Get July 2017 Security Patch

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are reportedly receiving a new software update in several regions, introducing the Android security patch for the month of July along with a couple of additional improvements. The update is currently available only for the unlocked models and is rolling out over the air (OTA) in a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

The latest update weighs around 750MB and can be identified by the software version “G950FXXU1AQG5” for the Galaxy S8 (SM-G950F) and “G955FXXU1AQG5” for the Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955F). According to the official changelog, the software package ships with the latest set of security patches and should further improve the stability of the Camera application, as well as the wireless charging feature. The update is believed to be rolling out in a gradual manner and should reach all eligible unlocked units in the aforementioned countries in the coming weeks. The software package should also continue to expand to other regions but it remains to be seen which countries will be the next in line to receive it. As per the usual case, owners of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will receive an update notification once the software package is ready for their devices, but alternatively, there’s always the option of triggering the update manually from the phone’s Settings menu. Either way, make sure the device has at least 50 percent of battery charge left before proceeding with the installation and download the patch over a Wi-Fi network if you can.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are the South Korean tech giant’s latest flagship phones released this spring, both running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The handsets have been updated with security patches on a fairly regular basis since their launch, and Samsung is expected to continue supporting the lineup with software updates until at least 2019. The duo should also be upgraded to Google’s upcoming version of Android, though there’s still no word on when exactly that might happen. More details on the new software additions to the Galaxy S8 lineup should follow shortly.