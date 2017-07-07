Unlocked Galaxy A5 (2016) In Europe Receives Android 7.0

The unlocked versions of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) sold in Europe are now getting an update that will install Android 7.0 Nougat. It is likely that the update is now available for similar devices sold across the continent, even though the only confirmation that the update has arrived came from an online publication based in the Netherlands. For those who bought their devices from wireless carriers, they may have to wait for a little bit as the update is likely being further developed to ensure compatibility with the carrier-branded devices. Meanwhile, unbranded devices may now install the newest update and experience the new features, improved battery life, and enhanced performance made possible by Android 7.0 Nougat. This update also installs the May 2017 Android security patch.

This major upgrade of the Android operating system has new features that the device owners will surely benefit from. Among the key new features is the split-screen multitasking. While Samsung devices already have their own version of the aforementioned feature, it is limited to applications that are compatible with the company’s implementation. Now that the split-screen multitasking is natively supported by the operating system, more applications may now be viewed in this mode. Another new feature, the Quick Reply, should make notifications more usable by allowing the user to reply to messages without interrupting whatever they are currently doing with their smartphone. Aside from these user-facing features, there were also other under-the-hood improvements included in this version of the Android operating system. One of them is the improved Doze feature, which should result in better battery life for devices running Android 7.0 Nougat.

Before updating, it is important that the device owners should follow some key reminders. It is important that the device is backed up before the update process begins, either through a PC or a microSD card. Doing so prevents the loss of important files just in case something goes wrong during an update. The device should also have sufficient battery charge and free storage space on the handset before the update process begins. It may take quite some time before the update arrives at compatible devices, as the roll out is usually done in stages. However, device owners may still try and manually start the update process by going to the device’s settings.