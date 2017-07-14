Ultra Mobile & campusSIMs To Improve Foreign Student Services

Ultra Mobile has today announced that it is partnering with campusSIMs to offer international students studying in the US improved mobile plans specifically suited to them. The fruits of the partnership will see Ultra Mobile’s Mint SIM product integrated with campusSIMs service. The result being that international students will then be able to make use of the best of both services in the form of one service.

According to the press release, students signing up for the service will be able to choose from three plans. The most affordable will come in at $35 per month and for that, will offer unlimited talk and text, as well as 2GB data. The next plan comes in at $50 per month and in return offers unlimited talk and text, as well as 5GB data per month. While the premium plan comes in at $60 per month and offers unlimited talk and text, as well as 10GB data. While the plan prices are not significantly more affordable than those offered by mainstream carriers, the difference here is that they are largely the only costs involved. As the service is somewhat based upon students bringing their own devices, so there are no expensive devices to purchase and just as importantly, no contacts involved. Being able to sign up to the service will also be one of the main benefits, as users will be able to sign up directly through the campusSIMs app, and from anywhere in the world, and even before they arrive in the US.

The partnership between campusSIMs and Ultra Mobile seems as though it is a logical one, as both services are designed with price-conscious customers in mind. Ultra Mobile is an MVNO which uses T-Mobile’s network, and its Mint SIM was launched to cater to those looking for an affordable alternative to standard network options. Likewise, campusSIMs is already understood to be a student-centric service which offers access to mobile services. As such, this partnership will help to extend those services offered by campusSIMs to students by offering data plans provided by Mint SIM, and access to T-Mobile’s ever-growing network. A partnership which seems as though it will be beneficial to both parties involved, as well as those looking to take advantage of the service.