Ulefone T1 With 6GB RAM Now Available To Pre-Order For $199.99

The Ulefone T1 has now become available to pre-order. This is a smartphone that has attracted attention over the last few weeks, due to the Ulefone T1 being quite a powerful phone, and in spite of being one that is clearly priced to compete within the mid-range sector. For instance, the Ulefone T1 is due to become generally available priced at $299.99. Although as part of the pre-order phase, Ulefone is currently offering buyers the option to pre-order the Ulefone T1 for only $199.99. A saving of $100 off its normal price.

In addition to the straight saving, Ulefone is also offering extra goodies for those who pre-order early. So for instance, those who do buy during the pre-release period will not only secure the Ulefone T1 for $199.99, but will also receive a $40 gift bag for free. Which includes a screen protector, a leather case, a phone stand, and more. The pre-order period starts today (July 31) and remains in effect until August 7. At which point, the price of the Ulefone T1 will go up to its standard $299.99 price.

As for the actual smartphone, one of the clear selling points is its main internal specs, as not only does the Ulefone T1 come equipped with a 5.5-inch display, but also 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (clocking at 2.6 GHz). A combination which is designed to ensure the performance and response of the Ulefone T1 will be fluid and smooth. Although another clear selling point with the Ulefone T1 is its inclusion of another popular 2017 feature, dual rear cameras. As the Ulefone T1 comes loaded with a 16-megapixel main camera, along with a secondary 5-megapixel camera. Which is in addition to the 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features worth noting include the frequency band support on offer. As this is a smartphone that supports 25 different bands, covering over 150 different. As well as a 3,680 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) pre-installed. Those interested in pre-ordering the Ulefone T1 at the reduced price, can do so through the link below. While those looking for a closer look at this latest Ulefone smartphone, will want to check out the company’s official unboxing video below.