Ulefone T1 With 6GB RAM Now Available To Pre-Order For $199.99

The Ulefone T1 has now become available to pre-order. This is a smartphone that has attracted attention over the last few weeks, due to the Ulefone T1 being quite a powerful phone, and in spite of being one that is clearly priced to compete within the mid-range sector. For instance, the Ulefone T1 is due to become generally available priced at $299.99. Although as part of the pre-order phase, Ulefone is currently offering buyers the option to pre-order the Ulefone T1 for only $199.99. A saving of $100 off its normal price.

In addition to the straight saving, Ulefone is also offering extra goodies for those who pre-order early. So for instance, those who do buy during the pre-release period will not only secure the Ulefone T1 for $199.99, but will also receive a $40 gift bag for free. Which includes a screen protector, a leather case, a phone stand, and more. The pre-order period starts today (July 31) and remains in effect until August 7. At which point, the price of the Ulefone T1 will go up to its standard $299.99 price.

As for the actual smartphone, one of the clear selling points is its main internal specs, as not only does the Ulefone T1 come equipped with a 5.5-inch display, but also 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (clocking at 2.6 GHz). A combination which is designed to ensure the performance and response of the Ulefone T1 will be fluid and smooth. Although another clear selling point with the Ulefone T1 is its¬†inclusion of another popular 2017 feature, dual rear cameras. As the Ulefone T1 comes loaded with a 16-megapixel main camera, along with a secondary 5-megapixel camera. Which is in addition to the 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features worth noting include the frequency band support on offer. As this is a smartphone that supports 25 different bands, covering over 150 different. As well as a 3,680 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) pre-installed. Those interested in pre-ordering the Ulefone T1 at the reduced price, can do so through the link below. While those looking for a closer look at this latest Ulefone smartphone, will want to check out the company’s official unboxing video below.