Ulefone T1 Specs Confirmed: 6GB RAM, Helio P25, Dual Rear Cameras

The Ulefone T1 was announced in late June and is expected to be officially launched in late July. Up until now, some of the specs and features on offer with the Ulefone T1 had been confirmed, although not all of them. Now however, Ulefone is preparing for the launch of the Ulefone T1 by providing some more information on the device, as well as a new video which reaffirms all of the specs and what can be expected with this latest smartphone arrival.

Previously, it has been confirmed that the Ulefone T1 would be a ‘global connected’ phone due to its support for 25 different frequency bands In addition, it was confirmed that this would be a device that places a good deal of focus on its performance, due to the inclusion of 6GB RAM, and a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC (clocked at 2.6 GHz). Which together will look to offer a fast, stable, and reliable level of performance. Adding to that information now is the confirmation that the Ulefone T1 will come loaded with a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This setup is spearheaded by a 16-megapixel main camera, and backed up by a 5-megapixel secondary camera. While the front-facing camera comes in the form of a 13-megapixel camera, with a soft light designed to improve the quality of selfies taken with the Ulefone T1.

The rest of the confirmed specs include 64GB internal storage, a 3,680 mAh battery (with support for advanced charging), a front-facing fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C connectivity, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). There will also be some additional features included as well, such as improved audio output due to the Ulefone T1’s Hi-Fi support. At the moment though, there are still no firm details on how much the Ulefone T1 will cost when it does eventually launch and become available. Although with that launch expected to happen within the next couple of weeks, it seems likely details on pricing will become available soon enough. Likewise, with Ulefone’s track record, in spite of what seems to be a flagship collection of specs, it does seem likely that the Ulefone T1 will be priced very competitively. In the meantime you can watch the latest Ulefone T1 promotional video below which again highlight all of the now-confirmed specs.