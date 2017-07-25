Ulefone T1 Officially Launches With A $100 Coupon

The much-awaited Ulefone T1 is finally out and the presale for the phone is going to start on July 31. Before the presale, Ulefone prepared some warm-up gifts like $100 coupons, $40 gift bags, $1 snap deal, and a giveaway.

For starters, you simply need to subscribe to Ulefone’s mailing list on July 25 and if you’re one of the first 10,000 subscribers, then you’ll be getting a $100 coupon and a $40 gift bag. Besides that, on July 26 there will be a $1 snap deal with a chance to get the T1 for just $1. Looks quite tempting, doesn’t it? Well, that’s not the end yet, as Ulefone will also hold a giveaway on August 1.

Aside from the surprises mentioned above, the Ulefone T1 itself is full of surprises as well. Powered by the advanced Helio P25 octa-core processor clocked at 2.6GHz with 6GB of RAM, the T1 can deliver a smoother performance while consuming less energy. And with 64GB of internal storage expandable by up to 256GB, there will be enough space for you to store huge amounts of files and apps. In addition, the Mali-T880 1GHz GPU complements the Helio P25 with excellent graphics capabilities.

And it’s worth mentioning that the Ulefone T1 supports a broad range of networks across the world with 25 frequency bands under 5 types, covering almost all major carriers in Asia, Europe, and North America. Other interesting specs include dual rear cameras (16MP+5MP combo with bokeh effects), two-tone quad flash, 13MP selfie shooter with a soft light, CNC-processed metal unibody, 5.5-inch FHD display, a fingerprint scanner, and a 3,680mAh battery with PE+2.0 fast charge support. Shipments are scheduled to start on August 8.