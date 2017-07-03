Ulefone F2 First Phone To Sport An ‘Infinity Display’ & 8GB RAM

Ulefone is apparently working on a new smartphone which is said to be the first smartphone to come equipped with an ‘Infinity Display’ and also 8GB RAM. A smartphone which is currently going by the ‘Ulefone F2’ moniker. According to the information coming through, when it comes to the display, the Ulefone F2 is taking its inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S8, as it boasts a display that is not only very similar in size (5.7-inches), but also one which comes with almost no bezels on either the right or the left hand side of the device. Likewise, the upper and lower bezels are also on the limited side.

Resulting in a display that includes the use of an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and offering users the maximum amount of front display viewing as possible, with the minimal amount of front panel non-display aspects. Of course, in addition to providing the user with a smartphone that size-wise remains easy to hold and operate with one hand. Unfortunately, the rest of the known details on the Ulefone F2 are pretty limited at the moment. So besides the inclusion of a 5.7-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display, and 8GB RAM, the only other suggested aspect is that the Ulefone F2 will come boasting a dual camera configuration on the rear of the device. Although no further details on the camera setup were provided.

While the rest of the details on the Ulefone F2 remain unknown, those looking for a new Ulefone smartphone may want to check out either the Ulefone Power 2 or the Ulefone Gemini Pro. As both of these smartphones are currently available at reduced prices as part of larger Ulefone brand sale on Aliexpress. For instance, the Ulefone Power2 (which is a smartphone that comes equipped with a 6,050 mAh battery) is currently available to buy for only $165.99. While the Ulefone Gemini Pro (which is a smartphone that boasts a dual rear camera setup) is currently available to buy for $249.99. More details on these reduced smartphones though the links below. Or stay tuned to the Ulefone Mobile Facebook page for more details on the Ulefone F2, as this seems to be where it was first announced.