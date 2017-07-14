Two YU-Branded Smartphones Surface On Geekbench With Nougat

Two new YU-branded smartphones have just popped up on Geekbench, which suggests that this India-based company might introduce them soon. YU is actually a Micromax-owned company, and the latest handset this company introduced is called the ‘Yureka Black’, that phone was announced last month. The Yureka Black is a budget phone, made by YU, though that’s the case with more or less every phone this company releases, as that is the company’s main focus, due to the fact such phones are extremely popular in India.

Having said that, the two devices that got listed on Geekbench come with YU5011 and YU5012 model numbers, and these are both entry-level devices. Both of these phones are fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor, the YU5011 sports 2GB of RAM, while the YU5012 comes with 3GB of RAM. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on both of these devices, and YU likes to keep its software clean, though you will get some additional features on top of stock Android. The YU5011 managed to score 532 points in the single-core benchmark, while it hit 1,509 points in the multi-core test. The YU5012, on the other hand, scored 533 points in the single-core test, while the device managed to hit 1,497 points in the multi-core benchmark. These two results are almost identical because both devices ship with the same SoC, and it seems like their display resolutions and / or sizes will be similar as well.

YU did introduce the Yureka Black last month, but before that, the company did not release a single phone since August last year, which means that YU had a 10-month break when it comes to announcing smartphones. The YU Yunique Plus landed back in August, and that was an entry-level smartphone, inferior to every other device we’ve talked about in this article. The YU Yunique Plus was extremely affordable in India, and the two phones that paid a visit to Geekbench will be as well, though we won’t know their price tags until YU decides to announce them. Rumors are saying that both of these phones will land soon, though the company still did not start teasing their arrivals, so stay tuned for that, we’ll probably get to see some official info in the near future.