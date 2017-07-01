Two New Devices From BLU Get FCC Certification

Two new devices from the smartphone manufacturer BLU has made it through the FCC certification process. These devices are the BLU R2 and the BLU Tank Xtreme 5.0 LTE. Based on the test reports and hardware images of both devices, these handsets are capable of connecting to 2G GSM, 3G, and LTE networks. Thus, the owners of these devices may experience speedy data connections once connected to LTE networks. In addition, both devices are capable of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The former allows the device owner to utilize wireless peripherals like headsets and speakers while the latter allows the user to connect the device to networks at home or in public places. Looking into the device’s hardware, both are powered by the MT6737V chipset from MediaTek. This chipset is comprised of a quad-core ARM Cortex A53 CPU and a Mali T-720 GPU.

While the connectivity features and the internals of the two devices may be similar, there are stark differences in the device’s build and external appearance. The BLU R2 is a relatively more mainstream device in appearance. The handset has a fingerprint scanner at the back below the device’s camera. The front of the device is populated by a front flash, front-facing camera, and an earpiece above the smartphone’s display. On top of the device, users will find both the headphone and microUSB port. The left-hand side of the device contains both the volume rocker and power button. In order to access the microSD card and the SIM card slots, the rear panel of the handset should be removed. However, despite the removable back, the battery of the handset is non-removable.

Meanwhile, the BLU Tank Xtreme 5.0 LTE seems to target smartphone buyers who prefer durability over looks. Based on the external images of the device, it seems that the handset has a permanently attached case at first glance. While the smartphone’s user manual states that the device is not waterproof, there are rubber gaskets attached to the device’s smaller mainboards to provide some form of protection against water intrusion. As opposed to the BLU R2, the BLU Tank Xtreme 5.0 LTE has capacitive buttons below the display. In addition, the microSD card and SIM card slots are located on the left-hand side of the device underneath a flap.