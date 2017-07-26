Twitter Notifications Tab Now Updates You About Other Users

Twitter’s Notifications tab has been recently modified to let you get updates about the people you follow on the platform, including the links they share, accounts they follow and just about any other activities they do. The new feature is available to all users both on the mobile and web versions of Twitter after having been initially tested with a select group of users in 2016. Notifications of this kind are nothing new to Twitter users, though, as the site has already been delivering this type of information to its users, albeit only via push notifications instead of in the actual notifications section of the app.

With Twitter now merging notifications about your personal updates with those coming from accounts you follow, it remains to be seen whether Twitter users would welcome the new feature with open arms or give it the cold shoulder. That is because it may be annoying for some users to often see what other people are up to in a section of the app where they also receive notifications about who has retweeted them and all their other personal content. More to the point, it combines minor notifications with the more important updates, and only time will tell whether the new Twitter feature will help increase the user base of the website, which now stands at more than 320 million, or drive away longtime users who may find the newly added discovery tool annoying.

However, for users who don’t want to see updates about the people they follow all the time, there is an option in the feature that lets you choose to see this type of notification less often. You can do this by tapping on the down arrow next to the notification, so that the next time you open the app you won’t receive updates that you may find irrelevant. Recently, Twitter also added a feature to its service that lets you mute notifications from strangers. Twitter said it did not make any announcement regarding the new change to how it delivers notifications to users, but added that the new feature was rolled out over the past week to all platforms. Though not all users will appreciate the change, some are likely to find it useful as they might not have otherwise come across interesting content.