Top 6 Reasons To Buy The BLUBOO S8

The BLUBOO S8 is one of the latest smartphones to come through from BLUBOO and one which follows in the footsteps of the BLUBOO S1. Over the last few weeks BLUBOO has been releasing details on a number of the selling points and reasons why consumers might want to pick this latest smartphone up. With the BLUBOO S8 due to become available to pre-order soon, here are six of the main reasons the BLUBOO S8 might be worth considering.

1. The Display

Like a number of other smartphones in 2017, the BLUBOO S8 is a device that places an emphasis on offering more screen real estate, within a smaller body. The way it does this is by slimming the width of the display down while making it taller, utilizing an 18:9 aspect ratio. Adding to the taller display, the BLUBOO S8 also includes a tri-bezel-less display where only the bottom portion of the front panel includes a notable bezel. Making the BLUBOO S8 all about the screen.

2. The Cameras

Another aspect worth noting is the cameras, as again like a number of high-profile smartphones in 2017, the BLUBOO S8 includes a dual rear camera setup. This one is spearheaded by a 16-megapixel camera, and backed up by a 3-megapixel secondary camera. So photos taken should offer a greater degree of depth and quality.

3. The Security

One of the specific features on offer with the BLUBOO S8 is its 360 OS. this is a security-driven feature which has manifested as a result of a relationship between BLUBOO and 360 Safety. By utilizing this feature, the BLUBOO S8 is understood to offer a more security and privacy-focused user experience.

4. The Frame

While this might not necessarily be an aspect that many will see as a selling point, it is one worth noting. As the BLUBOO S8 has been designed to ensure that the ZN-TI frame fits the device perfectly. Resulting in a frame that while there, is less noticeable when the device is held in the hand.

5. The Back

Following on from the frame is the back portion of the phone. As the BLUBOO S8 includes a unique designed back which creates a CD-spinning like effect. While the rear casing is processed with IML electroplating technology, the halo effect in use produces interestingly swirling patterns which can be seen from just about every angle.

6. The Price

Needless to say, the price is going to be one of the of the biggest selling points on offer with the BLUBOO S8. As while this phone comes with a number of features that can be found on premium devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S8, it is a device that is significantly more affordable. Almost to the tune of five times less that the Galaxy S8. For instance, the BLUBOO S8 is due to start its pre-sale on August 1 and according to the information coming through, will be priced at only $149.99. In the meantime, more details on the BLUBOO S8 available through the link below. In addition to the latest promotional video from BLUBOO, also below.