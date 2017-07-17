Tomtop: Save Big On The Xiaomi Mi 6, Electric Scooter, & More

Xiaomi has already proven itself to be a company that is able to bring to market products that not only look good and perform well, but are also highly affordable. However, if you are after a deal at the moment, then it seems Tomtop has made available coupon codes for a number of Xiaomi’s most popular products. Coupon codes which bring the cost of these already competitively priced products, even lower.

Xiaomi Mi 6 Smartphone

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is a great option for those looking to maximize performance and specs, while minimizing the cost involved. For instance, this is a smartphone that comes loaded with a 5.15-inch display, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. In addition, it also comes equipped with two 12-megapixel rear cameras, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a fingerprint sensor, a 3,350 mAh battery, USB Type-C connectivity, and Android 7.1 (Nougat). In terms of the price, Tomtop currently has the Xiaomi Mi 6 on sale for only $409.99 and using coupon code YYMXM6 will take another $30 off that price.

Xiaomi HUAMI AMAZFIT Smartwatch

Those in the market for a new wearable may want to check out the Xiaomi HUAMI AMAZFIT. Not only does this smartwatch come with all the usual sensors and tracking capabilities associated with fitness-based devices, but it also comes loaded with 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, and an IP67 certification. As well as a 1.34-inch display with a 320 x 300 resolution, a 280 mAh battery, and the ability to connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth. In terms of the price, the Xiaomi HUAMI AMAZFIT smartwatch is available through Tomtop priced at only $132.99. Although using coupon code YYMXHM will take another $35.17 off that price.

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2

If keeping your devices charged while out and about is proving to be a regular issue, than it may be time to consider picking up a power bank. The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2 for example, is a power bank that comes equipped with a 10,000 mAh capacity, which should easily be enough capacity to fully charge your smartphone at least twice, if not three times, before the power bank itself needs to be recharged. Likewise, this is a power bank that will automatically adjust to each device’s needs, ensuring any connected device receives the exact (and best suited) charge speed. In terms of the price, the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2 is currently available through Tomtop priced at only $19.99. Although, using coupon code YYMPA0001 will take another $6 off that price.

Xiaomi M365 Electric Scooter

Then there is the Xiaomi M365 Electric Scooter. This is an electric scooter made of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for a durable and attractive finish. With this being an electric scooter, all you will need to do is charge it for about five hours and in return you will be able to ride for up to 30 kilometers. This is a unit which comes with an IP54 water-resistant certification and is capable of accommodating up to 220 lbs. When you have reached your destination, the Xiaomi M365 Electric Scooter can simply be folded up for easy storage. As for the price, the Xiaomi M365 Electric Scooter is available through Tomtop priced at $539.99 and using coupon code YYMSCOOTER will take $140 off that cost. Although this code is only usable on the black color option.

