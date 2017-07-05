Three’s ‘Go Binge’ Plan Lifts Data Limits On Select Services

Three’s new ‘Go Binge’ plan lifts data limits on select streaming services for British consumers who subscribe to the carrier. The new offering is launching and will allow users on the service to “binge” on their favorite services like Netflix, SoundCloud, and Deezer without going over their data limits, and thus preventing them from ending up with slower internet speeds and charges for using more data than was allowed on their plans.

To help promote the new Go Binge offering for Three UK customers, Three will also be opening up a pop-up “glamping” (glamorous camping) experience that will give customers the chance to stay in one of 15 different luxury cabins that are inspired by some of Netflix’ most popular shows, such as Orange Is The New Black, Stranger Things, House Of Cards, Narcos, and Glow, and the experience will include users getting to test out streaming services like Netflix and those mentioned above from a Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Naturally the Samsung mobile phones will be connected to the Three network for these streaming services to give users a test of how streaming data on the carrier works, and check out the new Go Binge offering.

The pop-up Glamping experience is called the ‘Bed n Binge Retreat’ and will be held in Osterly Park, Middlesex, and it opens up starting today and will stay open for the next five days to give consumers a little bit of time to check things out. Three doesn’t mention anything about a cost for the Go Binge offering so it’s not exactly clear if it will cost subscribers any additional money on top of their monthly wireless plan costs, but one thing that will be completely free of charge is checking out the Bed n Binge Retreat, as Three mentions that people only need to binge their favorite content to pay for a stay at one of the 15 cabins they’ve set up. Three says the Go Binge offering will be available from tomorrow so users won’t be able to immediately add it to their plans, but that also gives subscribers a chance to check out the Bed n Binge Retreat first.