Three Samsung Devices To Receive Android Nougat Soon

Three devices from the South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung will likely receive Android 7.0 Nougat within the next few weeks. These devices include the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016), and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0. The information regarding the possible update came from the Wi-Fi Alliance certification stating that the units of the aforementioned devices which run Android 7.0 Nougat have passed the group’s testing procedures. Testing these devices are important to ensure that there will be no connectivity problems arising from bugs associated with the upgraded operating system. In the case of the Wi-Fi alliance, the group focuses on ensuring that the three devices are interoperable with other devices that the organization has previously certified. Thus, owners of these devices do not need to worry much regarding Wi-Fi performance once the update process is completed.

Once the Android 7.0 Nougat is installed in the three aforementioned products, device owners will experience the new features that this major operating system upgrade brings. One of the key changes in this version of the Android OS is the native support for split-screen multitasking. Google’s native implementation of the split-screen feature allows for more applications to be viewed simultaneously. Samsung already had its own implementation of the split-screen feature but the list of supported applications is quite limited. Behind the scenes, an improved version of the Doze feature should better prevent background applications from sipping too much power. The reduction in background activity should result in improved battery life.

There are several reminders that the device owners should follow before updating the device. Since this is a major upgrade of the operating system, it is preferable that the update is downloaded when connected to a Wi-Fi network. Doing so through a mobile connection could result in overages or throttling once the user’s monthly data allocation is exceeded. In addition, the device should have enough battery life to last the entire update process. If the device shuts down in the middle of an update, it could result in software problems that could render the gadget inoperable. To protect the files and data stored on the handset or tablet, users should also back up the device through a PC or a microSD card.