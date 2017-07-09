Three New Sony Walkman Models Hit FCC, Shows Storage Sizes

Three new models of the Sony Walkman have made it through the FCC certification process. These three new models, which are the NW-A45, NW-A46, and NW-A47, will likely be available in the United States soon. The main difference between the three devices, according to the submitted documents, is the size of the internal flash storage. The NW-A45 Sony Walkman will likely have 16GB of internal storage, while the NW-A46 will have 32GB of storage. The NW-A47 Sony Walkman model, meanwhile, will have 64GB of internal flash storage. According to the test report submitted by the Japanese manufacturer to the FCC, the Sony Walkman will likely have Bluetooth connectivity. Aside from the said features, there is not much information available about the device’s hardware or external build.

Despite the lack of information about the newest models, some of the most recent Sony Walkman models may give us an idea of how the device could look like once it hits the US shores. One of the most recent Sony Walkman models to be released was the NW-A35. This device sports a touchscreen, which could be used by the owner to select what song will be played. In addition, the screen could also provide the necessary information regarding the device’s hardware status. There are also additional hardware buttons that can be used for more precisely controlling the music playback experience.

While smartphones are the primary device consumers use to listen to music nowadays, there still seems to be a place for dedicated music players. Music players usually have both their hardware and software designed to provide the best possible music listening experience. The previous Sony Walkman models have used special POSCAP capacitors and clock oscillators to reduce the distortion and interference heard when listening to music, and this hardware feature will likely carry on to the new models. It is also likely that the new models will retain support for lossless audio formats. There is no information yet available on the pricing of the newest Walkman models but it is likely that this information will be released as soon as the device hits the American shores.