This Might Be An Official Look At The New Google Pixel XL

This might be the first official look at the new Google Pixel XL which is rumored to be launching later this year in the Fall. While there is little in the way of confirmed specifications details for this device there does seem to be some information regarding the hardware, such as a 6-inch AMOLED display that’s being manufactured by LG, and from the image it’s possible to see some of the included design details. Though it’s worth keeping in mind these specs are still just rumors.

Mostly of note that’s clearly visible are the minimal bezels. According to this newly leaked render the upcoming Google Pixel XL will have slim bezels that are almost nonexistent similar to what can be found on other flagships like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, as well as the LG G6, though the top and bottom bezels appear to be a little bit more pronounced than on any of those phones. The slim bezels here though do match up with previous rumors and leaks that Google would implement such a design characteristic, and it’s one that consumers will likely be happy to have if this is indeed the final design of the phone. Some past rumors have stated the device might come with a dual rear camera setup but in the image here the phone comes with a single rear-facing camera accompanied by an LED flash. Both sensors are considerably bigger however, than they are on the currently available Pixel XL.

Another detail which seems to match up with past rumors of the design is the two-toned look of the backside of the phone, as well as the rear-facing fingerprint sensor. One difference here though is that the fingerprint sensor in this new design is now placed below the glass portion of the back, which would mean a smaller surface area taken up by the glass and leaving more room for the metal material. The new design also appears to get rid of the visible antenna bands that can be seen on the current Pixel devices so Google either moved the antennas or painted over them so they blend into the rest of the phone design. There’s no speaker placed on the front at the bottom side of the screen, which suggests Google has stuck with the bottom placement for the speaker where it sits on the current model, though it is possible that the earpiece up top could function as a second speaker or Google could have a second speaker on the bottom this time around, however this is unclear at the moment. Though not visible, the rumor mentions one aspect of the Pixel XL that could be potentially intriguing to consumers, and that’s the use of a squeezable frame that could be used for launching apps and shortcuts the same way HTC did so with the U11. No details were given about how this would work but it’s suggested that it may function fairly similarly to the way it does on HTC’s recent flagship.