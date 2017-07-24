The U.S.’ 30th Most Popular Smartphone Is The Galaxy S8

A new study shows that Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is now the 30th most popular smartphone in the US. Ever since Samsung’s flagship lineup was released, popularity and sales have remained high, with the company even claiming that this year’s duo is selling 15 percent better than last year’s Galaxy S7 line. Just like last year, though, the smaller model appears to have become the most popular of the two models over time.

The regular Galaxy S8 appears to be so popular, in fact, that it equates to 0.68 percent of all devices in use, which also makes it the 30th most popular smartphone in the US market. On another popular note, the larger Galaxy S8 Plus also holds 36th place, which is the equivalent of 0.53 percent of all devices, meaning the company’s flagships hold a combined share of 1.21 percent. Now, while these figures are sure to please the company, the overall number of Samsung flagships in use has declined since the launch of the Galaxy S8 line, with all previous devices experiencing a drop in share, though the Galaxy S5 and S6 have seen the biggest decline. Overall, the share occupied by older flagship models has declined 2.7 percent since April and, when Galaxy S8 popularity is taken into account, the drop in share still equates to 1.5 percent. Premium models don’t account for all of the company’s sales, but when low-end device use is considered, it appears the company has still experienced an overall drop in share, with Samsung models now accounting for 34.1% of devices, versus the 35.6% share it held in April.

Although overall use of Samsung smartphones has declined in recent months, the company is set to launch its next premium model next month – the Galaxy Note 8. Once the Galaxy Note 8 is on sale, the popularity of Samsung devices is sure to see a significant boost once again which should keep consumer interest high for the second half of the year. In addition to this, the device will also help fight off competition, such as Lenovo’s upcoming Moto Z2 Force and LG’s V30. Taking this into account, it remains to be seen where Samsung’s device use will stand by the end of the year, though a boost is sure to be expected.