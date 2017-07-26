The Silver Nokia 6 Now Up For Pre-Orders On Amazon

The Silver variant of the Nokia 6 is now available for pre-orders on Amazon and will be shipped to customers within one to three weeks. At the moment, only the unlocked version can be pre-ordered, while the Prime Exclusive model isn’t available. The Prime Exclusive model from Amazon comes with lock screen offers and ads, but it is sold at a cheaper price of $179.99. Customers may pre-order the unlocked Silver Nokia 6 for $229.99, which is the same price as the one attached to the other color variants.

Amazon first listed the Nokia 6 on its store in early July, though the handset was initially only available in three colors, Copper, Black, and Blue. However, the Blue version is currently out of stock, while the Copper and Black variants are available for purchase with a shipping estimate of one to three months. While all four color variants are unlocked and will work on either T-Mobile or AT&T networks, the phones cannot be used on Verizon and Sprint’s CDMA networks.

In terms of specs, the Nokia 6 is a mid-range offering from HMD Global and it packs a 5.5-inch fullHD IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved glass protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC equipped with the Adreno 505 GPU. Memory-wise, it comes with 3GB of RAM coupled with 32GB of internal storage. HMD is reportedly working on a Nokia 6 model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage for the international market, but the company has yet to release the said handset. For optics, the Nokia 6 features a 16-megapixel rear camera assisted by phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and a dual-tone flash. Selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel shooter placed on the front of the handset. This LTE-enabled device is powered by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery and also features a fingerprint reader which is embedded into its physical home button. The Nokia 6 is running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box that’s almost identical to the vanilla build of Google’s operating system. If you’re interested in pre-ordering a Silver version of the Nokia 6, you may do so by following the banner below.

