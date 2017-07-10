The Elder Scrolls: Legends To Hit Android Phones This Month

Bethesda is finally launching The Elder Scrolls: Legends on Android smartphones this month, the company confirmed in a recent tweet. The strategy card game was initially released on Android tablets running Android 4.4 KitKat and up in June, with no firm details on the smartphone version being shared by the game developer until now. The Elder Scrolls: Legends will be available for download on Android handsets free of charge, and anyone who wants to play the new game as quickly as possible can pre-register for it on the Google Play Store now and grab a free legendary card once it rolls out. The game still won’t be launched on Android phones located in a number of Asian countries, including Japan and China.

Based on the world and lore of The Elder Scrolls series, TES: Legends features a wide variety of game modes, including a story mode that lets you play the game solo for hours and earn card packs that can be used for building decks. According to Bethesda, the game’s story mode is a perfect way to learn how TES: Legends works before moving on to battling online opponents. By winning games with decks that contain certain cards, you can upgrade your Legends cards to boost your tactical flexibility and enhance your decks, with this RPG element making the game a somewhat unique offering compared to other collectible card games (CCGs). You can also battle a series of AI-controlled enemies in ranked play as well as fight opponents in an Arena-like mode that provides you with random decks, according to the game’s listing on the Google Play Store. TES: Legends also requires you to chose lanes in which your minions will fight, adding yet another level of complexity to its mechanics. Just like other freemium mobile games, this particular title is supported by in-app purchases (IAPs).

TES: Legends was launched on Android devices last month after a couple of months of testing and fixing, approximately half a year after debuting on PC. The introduction of the game to mobile platforms including Android marks a significant milestone in its development and Bethesda is expected to continue supporting its new CCG for years to come.