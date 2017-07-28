The Android-Powered ASUS Zenbo Robot Shows Up At The FCC

The Android-powered ASUS Zenbo robot has now made an appearance at the FCC, suggesting it very well might become available in the US soon. Although it seems that this is the first time that Zenbo has appeared at the FCC, this is a ‘device’ that was announced by ASUS back in May of 2016. While this is a robot, it does seem to be one which is more aimed towards those looking for extra help around the home. As Zenbo is more of a home assistant type of a robot, compared to some of the other robots that have come through of late aimed at the enterprise and commercial sectors.

In spite of much of what Zenbo is about already being announced, the FCC listing does provide a fairly substantial spec list. As per that list, the Zenbo measures 37 cm by 37 cm by 62 cm, and weighs in at 10 Kg. Internally, Zenbo comes equipped with 4GB RAM, and will be available in either 32GB or 128GB internal storage variants, while also being powered by an Intel Atom Z8550 processor. Zenbo’s sensors include a ‘drop IR’ sensor, a sonar sensor, an auto recharge sensor, and touch sensors. Voice commands will be heard through Zenbo’s four digital microphones while responses (and just about everything else) can be heard through Zenbo’s single 15-watt speaker – although Zenbo currently only understands English and Chinese. Additionally, Zenbo comes loaded with a 13-megapixel “3D camera” for when you need a quick family picture taken, and completing the spec list is Zenbo’s 10.1-inch WXGA touch screen display. Which in addition to acting as Zenbo’s face, can also be used in a ‘tablet-mode’ where you can control or change various settings.

In addition to the specs, the FCC documentation also includes the user manual which provides a good amount of detail on most of Zenbo’s features. Like for instance, how Zenbo comes with his power button under his chin, which depending on how long it is pressed for will determine different actions. For instance, powering Zenbo down or entering sleep mode. Last but not least, although ASUS has already provided a number of materials highlighting how Zenbo looks and works, the FCC filing has providing a number of additional photos showcasing Zenbo from most angles, including some teardown photos. Check out the gallery below for a closer look at those images, as well as some additional images taken from the user manual.