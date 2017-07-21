The Alcatel PULSEMIX Now Available At Cricket Wireless

The Alcatel PULSEMIX is now available to buy through Cricket Wireless. This is one of the latest smartphones to arrive from Alcatel and is one which is currently only available through Cricket Wireless. In terms of the price, the Alcatel PULSEMIX is designed to be an affordable phone, as it can be picked up for only $79.99 along with the activation of a Cricket Wireless plan. Although, new customers can pick up the Alcatel PULSEMIX for even less, as Cricket Wireless is currently offering the Alcatel PULSEMIX for only $29.99 to those who bring their number over. As per usual, excluding taxes and fees.

The Alcatel PULSEMIX is a phone that had already been announced and confirmed as en route to Cricket Wireless, so all there is to know about the phone is already known. As a recap though, the Alcatel PULSEMIX is a smartphone that comes equipped with 5.2-inch display along with a 1280 x 720 resolution. Inside, the Alcatel PULSEMIX comes loaded with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6738 quad-core processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz). As for the cameras, there is an 8-megapixel rear camera included, along with a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features worth noting include a 2,800 mAh battery, the option to expand the storage when needed (up to 128GB), and Android 7.0 (Nougat) pre-installed.

Although, what is clearly one of the main selling points with the Alcatel PULSEMIX is its compatibility with Alcatel's SNAPBAK covers. These are rear casings which can be attached to the back of the phone and add additional functionality. At present, there are three different SNAPBAK covers on offer, the SNAPBAK LightUP which adds an LED cover to the phone, the SNAPBAK Sound which looks to increase the sound quality through the addition of 2.5-watt stereo speakers, and the SNAPBAK Power which looks to increase battery life by providing a way to charge your device while on the go. All three SNAPBAK covers are also now available to buy as optional accessories and all three cost $49.99 each.