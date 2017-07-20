Telus Brings Quad Band LTE To 40 More Canadian Markets

Wireless carrier Telus is extending its Quad Band LTE service to 40 additional markets within Canada. The service takes advantage of carrier aggregation to combine four different frequencies where Telus operates its LTE network. The company, along with its infrastructure partner Bell, first launched the service back in April, claiming that it could offer maximum download speeds of around 750Mbps. However, in the real world, subscribers will mostly experience data speeds ranging from 22Mbps to 174Mbps due to congestion and signal strength issues. Nonetheless, Telus is the first carrier in North America to offer the said technology to its consumers, the telecom giant claims. U.S. carriers like T-Mobile and Sprint are currently offering three-carrier aggregation, which could offer maximum data speeds of approximately 400Mbps.

Several cities and municipalities in most Canadian provinces can now experience improved data speeds as a result of the Quad Band LTE offering from Telus. Some of those areas are highly populated cities like Vancouver in British Columbia, Montreal in Quebec, Halifax in Nova Scotia, and Calgary in Alberta. Aside from the urban centers, other areas in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia are also included in the firm’s latest wireless expansion.

Four-carrier aggregation is still a relatively new technology that only a few devices can take advantage of. At this point, the only handsets that the carrier retails that are capable of utilizing the aforementioned network implementation are the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. What makes this possible is the Snapdragon X16 LTE Modem, which is incorporated into the Snapdragon 835 SoC. The aforementioned modem is the only RF chip available that supports aggregation of four 20MHz LTE carriers. While Telus only offers the Samsung flagship devices, it is likely that other smartphones equipped with the same chipset could take advantage of the newly implemented technology. Aside from carrier aggregation, Telus has also deployed 4×4 MIMO antennas in its base stations. Those antennas allow for simultaneous transmission and reception of data between the base station and devices, resulting in improved data speeds across its network.