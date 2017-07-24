Telegram 4.2 Debuts Self-Destruct Multimedia Timer And More

The 4.2 update for the Telegram app is now rolling out on the Google Play Store and should soon be available for download on all compatible Android-powered smartphones worldwide, with the software package itself debuting a wide variety of new features and improvements, including a self-destruct timer for multimedia files. Much like its name suggests, this functionality allows you to specify a finite period after which any photos or videos you send to your recipient in a private chat will be automatically deleted from the conversation and the company’s servers, essentially making them unsalvageable. After a timer is set, it will start counting down from the very moment the recipient first opens the file you’ve sent to them. The recipient can open and close the photo or video received from you as many times as they want while the timer is still running and the instant messaging (IM) service will also notify you if they attempt to take a screenshot of the content you’ve sent to them. In overall, the feature is rather similar to Telegram’s Secret Chats and is now being distributed to users following a period of extensive testing. You can set a self-destruct timer for your attachment by tapping the clock icon in the app’s media picker before sending the file.

The latest build of the app also ships with a significantly improved photo editor that’s more robust than its predecessor and will provide you with even more tools for modifying the files you’re sending. Following the new update, the service is transitioning to a content distribution network (CDN) that it will use to cache photos and videos from its public channels, providing you with the ability to download them in a much quicker manner. This particular change is being introduced through a server-side switch, though you’ll still need the latest version of Telegram in order to take advantage of the newly adopted CDN.

The latest build of the app also facilitates the process of finding, discovering, and using stickers, with the service now featuring a full-screen stickers section that can be accessed by tapping the “up” button in the regular sticker panel. Finally, the app now boasts completely functional user profiles where you can set a short bio and thus make yourself more easily recognizable in group chats. The update itself may not seem to be as large as the 4.0 one that debuted in May, though it should still improve the end-user experience of the popular communications app in a significant manner.