T-Mobile Unboxes The Moto Z2 Force At 60 Miles Per Hour

T-Mobile made its official announcement of the Moto Z2 Force launch today, and the way it was done was by having Des (T-Mobile’s Technology Evangelist) unbox the phone, then take it along with some Moto Mods out on a track to see if they could beat a Tesla heading up to the 60 mile per hour mark. Specifically, the car in question was the Tesla P100D, with Ludicrous Mode engaged. The car hit the 0-60 speed in less than 3 seconds during each trial, but that was more than enough time for Des to put a Moto Mod on the Moto Z2 Force, and get said Moto Mod up and running.

During the unboxing, Des showed off the phone’s retail packaging, and went over what was in the box. Along with the phone, buyers will get a USB Type-C to 3.5mm converter, a USB C cable, a wall charger, and a quick start guidebook showing the basic functions of the phone. The red box for the phone is only a bit smaller than the boxes for the Moto Mods. A new Moto Mod was also shown off during the demonstration; a 360 degree camera. Some portions of the demonstration and promo video were even shot using the Hasselblad camera Mod. Like other carriers, T-Mobile will begin selling the phone on August 10th.

The video officially confirmed the specs for the phone as well, though these were also already confirmed by Motorola themselves earlier this morning during the official hello motoworld event. The device sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Leaks showing dual cameras were indeed correct, and each of those lenses is a sharp 12-megapixel unit. Around front, each Moto Z2 Force sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera. A 2,730mAh battery is on board this year, though that can be boosted with certain Moto Mods, and the Snapdragon 835 is a bit better with power efficiency than its predecessor. Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) is on board at shipping this time around, and an upgrade to Android O is in the phone’s future once the software is officially made available. The phone will be launching on all four carriers, rather than being a Verizon exclusive, and the unlocked version will be available to purchase at the same time that the carriers get their versions out the door.