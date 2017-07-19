T-Mobile Reports 1.3M Net Adds For Q2, Record Low Churn

T-Mobile is reporting 1.3 million net customer additions for the second quarter of the year along with a record low churn rate of 1.10 percent, which is in direct relation to its postpaid customers, showcasing that T-Mobile is continuing to reach its goals with great success. While the decrease in churn for postpaid customers is an impressive accomplishment and a testament to T-Mobile’s postpaid subscribers being happy with the service, it’s hardly the only notable achievement. The carrier’s 1.3 million net additions for Q2 marks T-Mobile’s 17th quarter in a row of adding at least 1 million new customers to the network.

Of those 1.3 million customers the majority of them were postpaid adds as T-Mobile is reporting that the total number of new postpaid customers for Q2 is 817,000. With this number of new postpaid customers now enjoying T-Mobile’s wireless service, the U.S.’ third largest wireless carrier is expecting to head up the country’s net postpaid additions in comparison to the other carriers in the industry for the sixth quarter in a row. The 1.3 million new customers also includes a total number of 786,000 branded postpaid phone net additions which means this is the number of new customers which not only activated service with T-Mobile, but also purchased a new phone at the time of sign up.

In addition to the prediction of leading the industry in postpaid net additions for new customers, T-Mobile is also expecting to beat its competitors for financial growth, boasting an eight percent increase in service revenues compared to the first quarter of this year, totaling an amount of $7.4 billion for Q2. The carrier is also reporting an increase in revenue for all categories of 10 percent for the same period totaling out at $10.2 billion. T-Mobile also expects to continue its upward momentum throughout the rest of the year with a potential to reach 3.0 – 3.6 million postpaid net customer additions for its guidance range, which would be up from its previous range of 2.8 – 3.5 million. All of its currently met goals as well as the goals it plans to reach in the remaining portion of 2017 will be due in no small part to the new stores it expects to open up across the country, which is said to be about 3,000 new stores in all, though these will be spread across both T-Mobile branded stores and MetroPCS stores, and added to the 1,100 T-Mobile branded locations and 1,000 MetroPCS branded locations that it has already opened up this year so far. T-Mobile’s reported gains for new customers and revenue this quarter was also likely helped by its increases and improvements to networks speeds for this quarter, and is a reflection of what analysts believed would be the outcome.