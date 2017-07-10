T-Mobile Has Opened Nearly 1,000 New Stores In 2017

T-Mobile is spreading out quite a bit this year, approaching its stated goal to open a total of 1,500 new stores throughout 2017. In fact, the prominent U.S.-based mobile carrier has opened almost 1,000 stores so far. That’s according to a Twitter post from the Executive Vice President of Sales at T-Mobile, Jon Freier. The official count, as of Freier’s July 7th tweet, is currently at 972 stores. That’s just shy of two-thirds of the way to the company’s ultimate goal and there is still a little over half of the year left to go.

The new retail locations themselves have been spread out across the country, many in markets where T-Mobile previously had a minimal presence or was only accessible via third-party stores. For example, according to one response on Twitter, Ontario, Oregon saw the opening of a new store and that’s the only official carrier location in town. Other carriers are available only through third parties. Another such example is the opening of a T-Mobile retail shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming. That location is, interestingly enough, T-Mobile’s very first foray into the retail market within that state. Helena, Montana and The Dalles in Oregon also saw new locations launched. Meanwhile, at the most recent count, T-Mobile already has around 2,200 corporate stores and 2,500 dealer locations. The report containing that count, which was the result of analysis and research from Wave7, also noted that those two types of T-Mobile stores operate similarly to each other. According to that report, “corporate and dealer stores generally have a very similar look and feel,” which simply isn’t true of T-Mobile’s competitors.

The expansion of retail locations seems to follow the trend of network expansion, as well, with areas that are seeing T-Mobile’s improved network among the more likely locations to see new stores in the future. That’s likely because one benefit of new stores is that it promotes brand awareness in areas where the network may not have been available prior to expansion. The tactic is fairly common among most carriers in the country for that reason. With the company rapidly improving its network and just over 500 more stores still set to be open by the end of 2017, wireless consumers should probably keep an eye out for new locations opening near them.