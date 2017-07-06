T-Mobile LTE Data Network Restored After Nationwide Outage

T-Mobile users experienced problems with their data connection earlier today, as the carrier’s LTE network was apparently down in several cities across the country. The company’s customers took to Reddit and other online platforms such as Twitter to report issues with T-Mobile’s network. It seemed that most reports came from the East Coast, but a company employee confirmed that the outage was nationwide. While not all T-Mobile users experienced mobile data-related issues, those who did reported an inability to tether, intermittent data connection problems, or no data connection whatsoever. T-Mobile apparently managed to resolve the situation and restore its LTE network as of this writing. In response to an affected user inquiring about the issue on Twitter, T-Mobile CEO John Legere said that any intermittent data issues users might have experienced should have been dealt with by now.

T-Mobile often boasts that it offers the fastest and most reliable 4G LTE network in the United States, but this is not the first time that its users experienced data issues. The data problems on Thursday came just two weeks after another T-Mobile outage which brought the network down in Washington D.C. and 12 states. Both outages left T-Mobile customers without mobile data for several hours. With the latest incident, reports of data connection issues came from various cities including Denver, New York City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, and Boston. T-Mobile has not offered any details regarding what caused the outage, but it was prompt enough to fix the issues in a few hours. It remains to be seen whether the Bellevue, Washington-based mobile service provider clarifies the situation that led to today’s outage in the coming days, though an update on the matter and T-Mobile’s other endeavors may follow shortly.

In related news, T-Mobile has quietly spiked the price of its T-Mobile One plan by $5, bringing it on par with Verizon’s unlimited plan. With the latest price increase, a single line on T-Mobile One with the premium add-on went from $75 to $80 per month, but cheaper options are still available. That $75 monthly fee was reportedly promotional, and the real price going forward, outside the promotional period, is $80.