T-Mobile LG V10 Now Receiving Android Nougat Update

T-Mobile is now rolling out an update that will install Android 7.0 Nougat to the LG V10. The update was released by the carrier on July 19 and can be identified using the version number H90130b. Aside from the major upgrade of the Android operating system, the update also brings with it improved software stability and fixes to the E911 timer. The latter should prevent any unexpected handset problems when calling the emergency services. T-Mobile’s release notes also included “Google Software” in the list of enhancements that were included in the update. It is likely that this update may either bundle new software from the search giant or update the ones that are already installed in the LG V10.

The subscribers of T-Mobile who currently possess units of the LG V10 will experience new and improved features included in this major upgrade of the Android operating system. One of the key new features is the native support for split-screen multitasking. While LG already has its own implementation of the split-screen view of applications, the native support for the aforementioned feature allows for more applications to be viewed in this setup. In addition, this update will bring the “Quick Reply” feature to the device, which allows the user to answer received messages without leaving whatever they are currently doing. There were also improvements made in some of the operating system’s under-the-hood features. Google continued its focus on increasing the battery life of Android devices by improving the Doze feature, which further restricts the power consumption of background applications.

Before T-Mobile subscribers update their devices, there are some key reminders that they need to observe. First, it is preferable that the update is downloaded through a Wi-Fi connection. The carrier stated in its release notes that the update has a file size of 1366MB, which may result in some users exceeding monthly data allocations or soft data caps if downloaded through mobile networks. It is also advisable that the devices have sufficient battery charge to finish the entire update process. To prevent any instance of data loss resulting from the update process, users are also advised to back up their devices to a PC or a microSD card. To install the update, device owners may either wait for a notification stating that the device can now be updated or manually start the process through the device’s settings.