T-Mobile July 2017 Security Patch Hits Samsung Galaxy S7 Series

After the Samsung Galaxy S8 series and the Galaxy Note 5, it’s now time for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge to receive the July 2017 security patch on T-Mobile’s network. They may no longer be Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, but they’re still being taken care of software-wise. T-Mobile had just released the June security update for the two handsets a couple of weeks ago, and now it’s pushing the very latest updates to keep them up to speed with Google’s patches. The Galaxy S7 is getting firmware version G930TUVU4BQG5, while the Galaxy S7 Edge is getting firmware version G935TUVU4BQG5. The updates are rolling out over the air (OTA), which means that they will not hit all devices at the same time, but all users should get the update soon enough.

Google releases monthly security patches to ensure that devices running on its mobile operating system are always up to date and protected against the latest threats. However, Google is not in charge of distributing these monthly updates to all Android devices, as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and carriers have to play their part as well. T-Mobile is typically among the promptest carriers when it comes to delivering software updates in a timely manner and it’s no different with the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge flagships from last year. The July security update patches 65 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) in Android, as well as 16 vulnerabilities in Samsung’s software.

The update weighs in at roughly 48MB and brings some performance and stability improvements in addition to the July security patch, but don’t expect any new features this time around. Those who have yet to receive a notification for the OTA can manually check for the update’s availability by accessing their device’s Settings > About device > Software update > Download updates manually. If the update is ready for download, users will be able to grab it from here and install it on their device. As always, it’s recommended to ensure the device is connected to a reliable internet connection before proceeding with the download, and that it has at least 50% battery life left so that the update process completes without interruptions. Downloading and installing the update over a cellular connection may incur additional charges.