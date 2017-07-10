T-Mobile Galaxy S8/S8+ Update Looks To Add Daydream Support

A new T-Mobile Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ update looks to add Daydream support that would allow both phones to work with Google’s Daydream View VR headset. Changelogs for the most recent software update for both devices lists Google Daydream Capability as one of the changes that come along with the new software, though it reportedly doesn’t get things running completely. Upon opening the Daydream app following the update installation, the app is said to present the user with a black screen with a popup message which states the phone in use is incompatible and that the user should visit the Daydream Help Center for more information.

What this could mean is that Samsung has incorporated its half of the necessary changes to make the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ compatible with the Daydream VR platform, while Google may still need to initiate a change on its end that completes the added support and have it come around full circle. What this comes down to for now is that Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ owners are in the same boat as they were before – Daydream View headsets still can’t be used with either device, though perhaps this will all be changing soon now that Samsung looks to have added support for its phones through its latest software update.

Both Samsung’s most recent flagships are more than capable of handling the requirements that Google has set forth for Daydream to be used with a device, in fact it’s more equipped to handle the platform’s requirements than Google’s Pixel phone which comes with an older processor and only has a Full HD display, but immediately following the launch of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ it was made clear that neither phone was supporting the Daydream VR platform. At the time it would have been reasonable to think that this was all due to Samsung having already made both phones compatible with its own Gear VR platform, but if this update is any indication that may not have been the case at all. In addition to the Google Daydream Compatibility, the update also add enhancements to Bixby, as well as fixes for DIGITS, a fix for the microphone, and some other system improvements. The update should be rolling out to users from today, though you can always check manually to see if the update is available if it hasn’t shown up on its own.