Supposed LG V30 Sketch From Its Official User Manual Leaks

A supposedly official sketch of the LG V30 that’s said to have been taken from the phone’s user manual was leaked online on Monday, having originally been shared by known industry insider OnLeaks. The image that can be seen above indicates that the LG V30 will mark a significant departure from the traditional look of LG’s V series as it shows a less blocky device with a tall display panel. The screen featured on the handset seems to have the same 18:9 aspect ratio that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) already commercialized earlier this year with the LG G6, with that same image format later making its way to the recently announced LG Q series of mid-range handsets.

The leak also indicates that the LG V30 won’t feature a secondary display panel found on its predecessors and will boast a nearly bezel-free design in an effort to offer a large screen in a compact body, much like many of LG’s other devices released this year. The handset is shown as featuring a SIM card tray on the right edge of its case, though it’s still unclear whether the device will utilize a hybrid SIM setup or a dedicated microSD card slot on its top. The side angle shown in the newly leaked image suggests that the dual camera setup will protrude from the rear panel of the LG V30, albeit only slightly. The left edge of the phone’s case will sport individual volume keys, much like the LG V20, according to the same image.

The dual camera setup of the device is shown alongside a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit on its right, with the entire imaging module being situated above a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The distance between the cameras and the scanner seems to be around 50 percent longer compared to the LG G6, the leak suggests. The LG V30 was also the subject of another report that emerged earlier today, with a different industry insider claiming that one of the two rear lenses found on the back plate of the handset will have an aperture of f/1.6, in addition to reiterating previous rumors according to which the device is set to feature an OLED panel. The LG V30 will be officially announced on August 31 and is expected to go on sale in late September.