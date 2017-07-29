Supposed Front Panels Of Galaxy Note 8 & iPhone 8 Leak Online

A real-life image depicting a side-by-side comparison of what are said to be the front panels of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8 leaked online on Saturday, having originally been shared by one industry insider from China. The newly uncovered photograph indicates that Samsung’s upcoming flagship will be significantly larger than the next iPhone, though both will seemingly sport nearly bezel-less designs that should allow for massive screen real estate in a relatively compact and portable body. The supposed front panel of the Galaxy Note 8 is mostly in line with previous sightings of the flagship that was already the subject of numerous leaked renders and real-life images and is expected to make amends for the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 which Samsung discontinued last fall.

The photograph that can be seen above suggests that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is looking to continue pursuing the design language introduced with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, as the company’s next phablet will apparently feature a slightly larger version of the Infinity Display panel found on its previous two flagships, with the screen itself boasting an unusual aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and being significantly taller and slimmer than the 16:9 industry standard. The leaked panel also indicates that the Galaxy Note 8 will have a single-lens secondary camera setup and an iris scanner, in addition to featuring a display that wraps around the long edges of its case.

According to previous rumors, the Galaxy Note 8 will be powered by the Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC), depending on the region, and will ship with at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage expandable by up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Apart from the S Pen stylus, the handset is also set to differentiate itself from the Galaxy S8 lineup with a dual camera setup on its back panel, previous reports suggested, stating that the main imaging system of the device will consist of two 12-megapixel or 13-megapixel sensors arranged in a horizontal manner and accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash. The rear panel of the Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to feature a heart rate monitor, whereas the phablet itself should run some version of Android Nougat and Samsung’s proprietary user interface out of the box.