Sprint’s Galaxy S7 Series Receives June Security Update

US-based carrier Sprint is rolling out a new software update for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge bearing the model numbers “SM-G930P” and “SM-G935P”, respectively. The package including the Android security patch for the month of June weighs around 299MB, and should bring additional minor bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance. As expected, Sprint is currently distributing the update over-the-air (OTA) and availability should gradually expand to cover every Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge unit within the next week or so.

The latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy S7 series at Sprint pushes the version number to ‘G930PVPU4BQF3’ for the standard model, and ‘G935PVPU4BQF3’ for the variant equipped with an Edge display. As per the usual case, the update’s availability will expand in the coming days and the OTA release will be preceded by a notification. However, Sprint customers who may own one of the two eligible devices can also attempt to trigger the update process manually by going to the main settings menu and accessing the ‘Software Updates’ section under ‘About Device’. Before doing so, make sure the smartphone has at least 50 percent battery life left, and as usual, it’s advised to download the software package over an active Wi-Fi network in order to avoid possible extra charges on your bill or slow download speeds.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 series was released in March 2016 running Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. The two models released stateside via Sprint have been updated to Android 7.0 Nougat in February 2017, introducing various reworked elements to the user interface, new multitasking tools, as well as better performance, stability, and battery life. Spec-wise the Samsung Galaxy S7 series is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 system-on-chip (SoC) in the United States, whereas the global variant relies on an Exynos 8890 chipset. It sports 4GB of RAM, 32GB of on-board storage expandable via microSD, and a 12-megapixel main camera coupled with a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor. Prospective buyers residing in the US can acquire one of the two Samsung Galaxy S7 models alongside an 18-month or 24-month carrier agreement with Sprint, or they can purchase the devices unlocked for the price of around $649 and $749, respectively.