Sprint To Connect Soccer Fans For 2017 CONCACAF With Prizes

Sprint will serve as the official wireless sponsor of this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup event once again, providing fans of soccer with a number of benefits related to their favorite sport. On top of exclusive access to the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, soccer fanatics also have the opportunity to meet some of the biggest names in the sport. This marks the sixth year that Sprint serves as the sponsor of the aforementioned competition. The CONCACAF Gold Cup occurs every two years as the official national team championship of North America, Central America, and the Caribbeans.

On top of the exclusive access to the game, Sprint will also offer free tickets and prizes through the so-called Futbolera tournament. The contest is intended to put fans’ knowledge of soccer to various tests, which include trivia and games related to the sport. Winning participants can take home Gold entries and a grand prize of $10,000, the Overland Park, Kansas-based mobile service provider said. It should be pointed out that the contest requires no purchase on the part of any participants. The Futbolera tournament is open to all residents of the U.S. and Puerto Rico aged 14 or older. Contestants must also be members of the Sprint Rewards Club at the time of their entry. The Futbolera contest runs from July 7 until July 26, the company said, adding that it will also let soccer fans meet their favorite legends including Luis Roberto Alves, Oswaldo Sánchez, Jared Borgetti and Brian McBride. At the game, Sprint also plans to introduce its Unlimited Freedom Plan, which comprises four lines worth $22.50 each and a fifth line for free. This offering consists of unlimited data, talk and text, HD video, music, and gaming, as well as 10GB of mobile data.

Univision and FOX family of networks will broadcast the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup in the region, the companies confirmed. The Fútbol de Primera Radio Network will also air the tournament via radio transmission in Spanish, while its TV partners worldwide will broadcast the event as well. An update on Sprint’s latest promotion and the wireless carrier’s other endeavors should follow in the coming weeks.