Sponsored Game Review: MagicSudokuPro

If you like problem solving then there’s a good chance you also love puzzle games for their ability to present you with some unique challenges, and Sudoku can be one of the most challenging puzzle games there is. MagicSudokuPro sets out to deliver those challenges to you and keep you busy for hours while still having fun. The best part about MagicSudokuPro is that it offers up the classic version of Sudoku that you may already know and love, but there is also an additional 50 configurations to sink your teeth into. With that said, let’s take a closer look at the game and see what it has to offer.

First, before you can dive into the game and start solving puzzles, you’ll need to head to the Play Store and download MagicSudokuPro and install it.

Upon opening the game you’ll be presented with all of the different types of Sudoku boards you can select. There are 15 in all, including Classic Sudoku boards, Diagonal Sudoku, Hyper Sudoku, Double Sudoku, Diagonal Double Sudoku, Hyper Double Sudoku, Triple Sudoku, Diagonal Triple Sudoku, Hyper Triple Sudoku, Zigzag Sudoku, Diagonal Zigzag Sudoku, Hyper Zigzag Sudoku, Samurai Sudoku, Diagonal Samurai Sudoku, and Hyper Samurai Sudoku.

Each board type within the game also contains multiple sizes available to play, with the smallest size being a 4×4 board and the largest size being a 16×16 board. Due to all of the board configurations between Sudoku types and sizes, you’ll have plenty to keep you busy here.

If you’re new to Sudoku and have never played it before, like myself, then you’ll be happy to know that each board and size type has a set of rules to tell you how to play. These explanations obviously won’t tell you how to solve the puzzles, but it will lead you in the right direction.

For a bit of a competitive element the game features leaderboards and a high score screen, which are pretty similar to each other, and give you a look at where you stand against other players. This is a nice touch in that it can help drive you to achieve better scores.

The game also has a “split” feature which allows you to split the board up into different variants with different numbers at the problematic cell. These can be solved separately and add more originality to the game for even more puzzles to solve.

If you mess up there’s no need to worry as there is an undo feature and you can access this at any time from any of the boards. Simply tap the button next to the split tree icon that looks like a curved back arrow and you’ll get to redo the board from the beginning. This is also great if you simply want to replay the board even if you solve it the first time around. This in pairing with all of the configurations gives MagicSudokuPro plenty of replay value.

Although you may not use it, there is a zoom feature that you can enable from the accessibility menu, which you will find on the settings screen. To get to this menu the settings screen can be found by tapping the gear icon before you select your board configuration or board size. You may not need this if you’re playing on a tablet but it is extremely useful when playing on a smartphone with a smaller screen.

If you’re finding the puzzles to be too easy, you can ramp things up a bit by choosing one of the different complexity levels which includes normal, master, and legend, though not all the board sizes will have all three levels of difficulty.

MagicSudokuPro can be just as fun as it is challenging, and because of the different difficulties it’s great for new players as well as seasoned masters who have played Sudoku quite a bit. The game also helps to build problem solving skills and critical thinking, and like any puzzle game it can help you train your brain. Because of all of the different board types, sizes, and complexity levels, the gameplay is seemingly endless, and if puzzle games are your type of game you’ll almost never run out of stuff to do with this game.

Ratings

Speed (5/5) – The game opens quick, menus open quick, and gameplay is smooth.

Features (5/5) – Pretty much endless replay value thanks to the multiple board types, board sizes, and complexity levels.

Pretty much endless replay value thanks to the multiple board types, board sizes, and complexity levels. Theme (4/5) – Simple and unencumbered user interface.

Simple and unencumbered user interface. Overall (4.5/5) – Excellent puzzle game with lots to do. You’ll never get bored if you enjoy solving puzzles.

Pros

Tons of board types

different sizes for each board type

Multiple levels of difficulty making the game great for beginners and experts alike

Undo button to restart in the event of messing up or simply wanting to replay any board

High score and leaderboard screens

Split tree

Cons

Might be a bit challenging at first for beginners even on the easiest level, but it’s simple to pick up pretty quickly.

Puzzle games are great for helping you with problem solving and because they can be a bit of a challenge, you can spend hours playing them. MagicSudokuPro taps into this replay value extremely well because there are so many ways to play, and because it’s free you’re getting a real value compared to other Sudoku games on Google Play. You really can’t go wrong here. If you’re interested in checking this one out, you can grab it from the button below, and if you like puzzle games, whether you’re new to Sudoku or not, you definitely should give this one a shot. The developer is also very responsive which only adds to the value of the game.