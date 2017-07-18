Sponsored Deals: H8 Crystal Wireless Charger & PopSockets

CNDirect has a number of attractive deals today, with the online retailer offering a couple of affordable products that may be of great use to smartphone owners looking to ennoble their pocket companions with some convenient accessories. Below you’ll find a few such devices that are available at low prices for a limited period, presumably while supplies last.

Black H8 Crystal Wireless Charger

If you’re looking for an affordable entry point into the world of wireless charging, the Black H8 Crystal Wireless Charger should address all of your needs without requiring you to break the bank, being priced at only $12.95. The device supports the Qi wireless charging standard, provides up to five watts of charging power, and its conversion efficiency is higher than 73 percent. The charger is available in two variants and boasts both overcurrent and over-temperature protection, meaning you don’t have to worry about the accessory damaging your phone or being damaged itself during operation.

Multifunctional Mobile Phone PopSockets

If you have never used a PopSocket before, you should probably give it a go, as this cheap mobile accessory could completely change the way you use your smartphone on a daily basis. Regardless of whether you need a handset stand, grip, or simply a convenient way of storing your headphones by wrapping them around something, PopSockets will provide you with all of those functions and then some. CNDirect is currently selling them for $1.45 a piece, 70 percent down from the original price of $4.70, providing you with a good opportunity to try them out for next to nothing.

