Sponsored Deals: DJI OSMO+, More Gadgets On Massive Sale

Online retailer Tomtop is currently in the process of holding a major sale on gadgets made by Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer DJI, providing you with an opportunity to get everything from virtual reality (VR) headsets to handheld cameras and drones at affordable prices. Below you’ll find a hand-picked list of the best such deals that are currently live until Sunday, July 30, or while supplies last.

DJI OSMO+

DJI’s OSMO+ handheld gimbal equipped with a zoom camera is currently discounted by 47 percent, with its $999.99 price tag now dropping down to $539.00. If you’re looking for a portable video recording solution that’s suitable for a wide variety of scenarios, this promotion is the perfect chance to get one without breaking the bank.

DJI OSMO Mobile

Anyone who’d like to take advantage of DJI’s advanced stabilization technology but is satisfied with the video quality provided by their smartphone may simply enhance their mobile photography with a dedicated three-axis gimbal, with DJI’s OSMO Mobile being one of the most popular ones on the market. This versatile accessory will currently set you back only $299.00, 26 percent down from its original price of $399.00.

DJI Goggles

If you’re looking to take your drone-related activities to the next level, getting the DJI Goggles is the perfect way to do so, as this gadget will provide you with the opportunity to control your drone from a first-person perspective. With support for numerous flying modes and the ability to establish a long-range connection with any compatible DJI-made aircraft, this gadget will certainly help make your hobby even more exciting. The Goggles can currently be purchased for $539.00, with its original $799.99 price tag being discounted by 33 percent.

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI’s Mavic Pro drone is the star of this massive sale, being currently available for $1159.00, 52 percent down from its regular price of $2399.99. If you’re becoming serious about drones and are looking to improve your aircraft fleet, the Mavic Pro will be a worthy addition to your collection, especially for that price. With a range of 4.3 miles (7 kilometers), four vision sensors, and a stabilized 4K camera, this drone is possibly the most versatile aircraft in its class.