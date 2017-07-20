Sponsored Deal: Save On Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers With Tomtop

With smartphone camera technology now as good as it is, there has never been a better time to start making more use of the cameras on your smartphone. In fact, the quality now on offer has become so advanced that smartphones can be used to record seriously good and professional-looking homemade videos. The downside however, is that as smartphone cameras become more in line with traditional cameras, they still suffer from the same issues. Stabilization being one of the most common. As there is no point having a great looking video if it is shaking throughout. Of course, like DSLR cameras, there are tools you can buy for your smartphone to help with shaky footage, and one of the most useful is a handheld gimbal stabilizer – and here are two options currently available from Tomtop that are worth checking out.

Zhiyun-Tech Smooth-Q gimbal stabilizer

Up first is the Zhiyun-Tech Smooth-Q Gimbal Stabilizer. This is one which is specifically designed with smartphones in mind. So in addition to providing a steadicam-like recording experience on smartphones, it also comes with a number of specific smartphone features. Like for instance, a USB port which allows the smartphone to be charged while recording. Or for instance, the ZY app (available from the Google Play Store) which allows the gimbal to be controlled remotely, as well as upgrading the gimbal firmware when updates become available. This stabilizer is also able to accommodate a wide range of smartphones, including larger and heavier smartphones with its maximum load capacity coming in at 7.8 ounces. As this is a feature-based gimbal, it also comes with its own battery which is rated to offer up to 12 hours of usage. And this is even before taking into account the gimbal’s actual features, such as the ability to quickly adjust from horizontal to vertical, as well as face-tracking, panoramic, and time-lapse modes.

Best of all is the price, as the Zhiyun-Tech Smooth-Q gimbal stabilizer can be picked up from a number of retailers for only $139. Which although is a great price on its own, Tomtop happens to be offering a discount code which when applied, will take $35 off the total price. Bringing the final cost down to only $104.

Use coupon code: YYMZHIYUN

FeiyuTech SPG c 3-Axis Stabilized Handheld Gimbal

The next option worth checking out is the FeiyuTech SPG c 3-Axis Stabilized Handheld Gimbal. Like the last option, this one is again designed with smartphones in mind, and comes with a number of OTT features to add to the experience. Once again, this option includes a built-in battery which is rated to offer up to 7 hours of usage between charges. And again, this one also comes with a corresponding app (the Feiyu ON app – available from the Google Play Store), which allows the user to remotely control the smartphone when it is in use with the gimbal. In addition to a number of other features, such as face tracking, time-lapse mode, panorama mode, zoom, pan, and more.

As for the price, this unit can readily be picked up through various online retailers priced in and around the $199 marker. However, Tomtop not only has the FeiyuTech SPG c 3-Axis Stabilized Handheld Gimbal available to buy at only $149, but again, is offering a coupon code which will take the price down by another $45. Bringing the final cost down to only $104.

Use coupon code: YYMFEIYU