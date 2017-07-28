Sponsored Deal: LightInTheBox Savings On Redmi 4X, Drones, & More

LightInTheBox is a well-known international retailer and one which often discounts a number of products. In fact, there is pretty much always something available from the retailer at a discounted price. Speaking of which, right now LightInTheBox has discounted a number of popular items, and ones which span the price and category spectrum. As is always the case with LightInTheBox, all of these prices include free shipping.

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

Up first is the Xiaomi Redmi 4X. A popular option from Xiaomi due to its specs and its price. For instance, this is a smartphone that comes equipped with a 5-inch display along with a 1280 x 720 resolution. As well as 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, an octa-core processor, 4,100 mAh battery, and more. Best of all though is the price as the Xiaomi Redmi 4X is currently available to buy through LightInTheBox for only $116.99.

S1 Smartwatch

For those looking for a new smartwatch but not looking to shell out the type of prices smartwatches often come with nowadays, then the S1 smartwatch is probably worth checking out. This one comes with most of the ‘smart’ features you would expect, including fitness tracking, hands-free calling, remote camera activation, and more. While some features that you don’t often find on other smartwatches include water resistance, support for external storage, and more than three days worth of standby time. As for the price, the S1 smartwatch is currently available to buy from LightInTheBox priced at $59.99.

Xiaomi MIJIA Smart IP Camera

Up next is the Xiaomi MIJIA Smart IP Camera. This is an ideal option for those looking for a new camera for the home. As well as coming equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone, the Xiaomi MIJIA Smart IP Camera offers a 130-degree viewing angle, a 1080p resolution, and a night mode. As for the price, the Xiaomi MIJIA Smart IP Camera can currently be picked up for only $31.99.

SYMA X20-S Drone

Drones continue to be big sellers at the moment and especially at the lower end of the price spectrum. As now you can pick up some very good drones at vary affordable prices. Take the SYMA X20-S drone for example. This is a lightweight, 4 channel, 6 axis drone which comes equipped with a 180 mAh battery. Best of all is the price as the SYMA X20-S is available to buy for only $16.99.

Syma X20 Pocket Drone

Although, if you are looking for an even more affordable option then the Syma X20 is also worth checking out. This is from the same family as the last one and largely includes the same specs, such as 4 channels, 6 axis, and a 180 mAh battery. However, this is a slightly smaller drone and with that decrease in size comes a slight decrease in price, as it can currently be picked up for only $15.99.

Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO Notebook

Last on the list is the Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO. This is notebook which comes loaded with a 13.3-inch display. Along with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, and is powered by an Intel N3450 quad-core processor. For those looking for a Windows 10 notebook option, this one is ideal due to the price, as it is currently on sale for only $209.82.