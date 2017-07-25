Sponsored Deal: LightInTheBox Discounts Xiaomi Gadgets & More

International online retailer LightInTheBox is once again holding a major sale in an effort to attract new customers and award its old ones, with the latest promotion consisting of a number of deals on Xiaomi gadgets and some other useful consumer electronics. Below you’ll find a hand-picked list of currently the best offerings from the company, all of which include free international shipping.

Xiaomi ROIDMI 3S

Xiaomi’s ROIDMI 3S car charger is a versatile piece of equipment that provides you with two 3.4A USB ports with a conversion rate of up to 95 percent. It can also connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth, allowing you to monitor its voltage and general performance in real time. The accessory is currently available for $13.99, 53 percent down from its original price of $29.99.

Xiaomi ROIDMI Car Mount Phone Holder

Just like its name suggests, Xiaomi’s ROIDMI Car Mount Phone Holder is a magnetic stand that allows you to easily secure your smartphone in any vehicle, whether it’s because you’re looking to use the navigation on your handset or just want to make sure it’s protected during drives. This simple and reliable accessory can currently be purchased for $6.49, with its regular $18.99 price being discounted by 66 percent while supplies last.

Xiaomi MIJIA Car DVR Camera

A good car camera doesn’t need to be expensive, as this particular offering proves it. The Xiaomi MIJIA Car DVR Camera boasts a 160-degree lens capable of recording Full HD video, sports 64GB of internal storage, and features night vision capabilities, all for just $46.99, or 41% down from the product’s usual price of $79.99.

MiNi Bluetooth Speaker

The MiNi Bluetooth Speaker is a device with a relatively self-explanatory name, providing you with the ability to easily enhance the audio capabilities of your Android smartphone or computer via Bluetooth. The speaker’s titanium alloy shell is said to make it extremely durable, whereas its 600mAh battery will provide you with hours of operation. Usually priced at $12.05, the MiNi Bluetooth Speaker can now be purchased for $5.99, though this 50 percent discount is only available for a limited period or while supplies last.

Xiaomi Mi Robot

The Xiaomi Mi Robot is the by far the biggest bargain on this list, with LightInTheBox currently allowing you to save $300 on this robotic vacuum cleaner that can connect to your smartphone and stick to a cleaning schedule you provide it with. Regularly priced at $599.29, the device is now 50 percent down for the next few days and will only set you back $298.99, shipping included. If you’re looking for an affordable entry point into the world of robotic vacuum cleaners, this is certainly a great opportunity to do so.