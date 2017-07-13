Sponsored Deal: BESTEK 8-Outlet Power Strip Just $30.99 W/Code

Having a decent power strip handy can be the difference between ensuring all of your devices are charged and not. After all, while smartphones and other mobile-related devices do now come equipped with greater capacity batteries, and better optimized software, they all do still need a wall or USB socket to connect to at some point. This is where power strips can be of use as they offer the option of connecting and charging multiple devices at the same time.

Speaking of which, the BESTEK 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector seems to be one worth checking out at the moment. BESTEK already offers a wide selection of power strips and stations, including ones designed for the home as well as those designed more for travel. However, the BESTEK 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector is one of the larger options the company offers, due to the inclusion of no less than 8 dedicated ports. In fact, it technically has 14 ports, as the 8 ports only refers to the number of US AC outlets that are included. In addition to those 8, the BESTEK 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector also comes equipped with 6 dedicated USB ‘smart’ ports. Which means they will look to identify the device that is connected, and adjust the power output accordingly, to ensure the device receives the best and quickest charging speed possible. Each USB port is rated as 2.4-amps with the maximum across all ports at any one time being 8-amps.

As is probably to be expected, the BESTEK 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector comes with a number of safety features included. In addition to coming equipped with a 6-foot heavy duty power lead, the BESTEK 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector also comes with multiple built-in protections, including surge protection, short circuit protection, overload protection, over current protection, and more. While its general design makes it ideal for those looking for a unit that can easily accommodate a number of users at the same time, at home, or in the office. All while being a small unit – measuring only 5.7-inches in height. In terms of the price, the BESTEK 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector is currently available to buy for $39.99. However, that cost can be reduced further by using coupon code BA6F993J during checkout. This code will take almost 25% off the current price, bringing the final total down to only $30.99. More details on the BESTEK 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector through the link below.

Use coupon code: BA6F993J

