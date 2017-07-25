Specs: Moto Z2 Force Edition

The Motorola Moto Z2 Force Edition, much like its predecessor, comes with premium hardware specifications. The device got announced today, and we’re here to take a closer look at what it has to offer in terms of pure specs. Before we start, though, it’s worth noting that the Moto Z2 Force Edition is made out of aluminum and that it somewhat resembles its predecessor, the Moto Z Force, which was announced in June last year.

Having said that, the Moto Z2 Force sports a fingerprint scanner below the display, while you will notice a set of POGO pins on its back which you can use to attach Moto Mods to the handset. The camera ‘oreo’ is placed on the back of this phone, and speaking of which, we’re looking at a dual camera setup here, the Moto Z2 Force Edition sports two 12-megapixel snappers on the back, and an LED flash is also included here. A 5-megapixel camera can be found on the front side of this smartphone, and an LED flash is included on the face of the Moto Z2 Force Edition as well. Unlike its predecessor, the Moto Z2 Force Edition packs a rather conservative battery with a capacity of 2,730mAh, and it’s worth noting that its battery is not removable. Speaking of the battery, you are getting Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 here, though wireless charging is not available.

Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Moto Z2 Force Edition, and this is a rather light version of Android we’re looking here, as it’s really close to stock Android, though Motorola did include some of its own features and apps. The Moto Z2 Force Edition is fueled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, along with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics rendering. A 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) AMOLED Shatterproof screen can be found on this phone as well, and the device also boasts 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage in the United States, whereas its international variant comes with 6GB of RAM and the same amount of storage. China will receive a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though it’s currently unclear whether this top variant will eventually also be launched in other markets. All models come with a microSD card slot that supports up to 2TB of expandable storage. 4G LTE connectivity is included here, of course, and the Moto Z2 Force Edition offers support for the following bands: 4G LTE (B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 66), CDMA (BC0, 1), and GSM/GPRS/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)UMTS/HSPA+ (B1, 2, 5, 8 ). The device measures 76 x 155.8 x 6.1 mm in size and weighs 142.88 grams.