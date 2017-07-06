Specs Of Huawei Enjoy 7 Leaked In Promotional Material

Leaked promotional materials have extensively detailed the specifications of the Huawei Enjoy 7. As the rumored launch date comes closer, interested consumers are likely very much excited to find out the specifications and appearance of the device. For those who do not want to wait for the July 7th launch of the Huawei Enjoy 7, promotional material has been leaked that shows what could be inside the device. In addition, the material also provides images of the device, which could help potential buyers in deciding whether the device is worth it in terms of its appearance. It’s also worth noting that the images of the Huawei Enjoy 7 from this leak match up with previously leaked images of the phone.

Based on the promotional material, there will be two variants available for the Huawei Enjoy 7. One variant will be equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash storage while the other variant will have 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal flash storage. The internal flash storage can be expanded by the use of a microSD card, with the maximum capacity supported by the device pegged at 128GB. All the variants will sport a 5-inch IPS display, with previous leaks claiming that the screen has an HD resolution. To keep the device’s lights on, the Enjoy 7 will likely have a 3020mAh battery. Today’s leak also corroborates the previous leaks claiming that a 13-megapixel camera will be located on the back of the device, which is said to come equipped with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF). At the front of the device, a 5-megapixel camera and front-facing fill light should satisfy the needs of selfie-lovers. Users will also find the fingerprint scanner at the back of the device which may be used to perform certain functions like answering a phone call through the support of gestures.

Aside from the device’s hardware, the promotional material also gives a hint on the software that could be running on the phone. The Huawei Enjoy 7 will likely have Android 7.0 Nougat installed with the EMUI 5.1 skin running on top of the operating system. A new file sharing app called Huawei Share will also be pre-installed but there is no information on whether this app will be included in the international versions of the handset. Other information about the device, including its pricing and availability, will likely be made available at the smartphone’s launch on July 7th.