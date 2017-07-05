Sony’s Upcoming Flagship Devices Outed by Retailer

Sony is likely going to be announcing a few new smartphones at its press conference in Berlin just ahead of IFA. And those devices could be the G8341 and the G8441. A Polish retailer, Komp.Tech, has published some information about the two devices, but it hasn’t revealed much else other than the colors and the pricing for both of these devices. These are expected to be the next flagship and then the compact model of that flagship. The G8341 is priced at €749 and the G8441 at €649, so it’s likely that the G8441 is the Compact version.

Apparently the G8341 is only listed as a Sony Xperia device, and then “Flagship” on the listing. But it is going to be available in Black, Moonlite Blue, Venus Pink and Warm Silver. Meanwhile the G8441 is listed quite similarly as a “Compact Flagship” and with the colors Black, Horizon Blue, Snow Silver and Twilight Pink. These are some interesting names from Sony, but not surprising to see it coming in a variety of colors. Sony does usually launch its smartphones in at least four different colors, if not more. There’s not much else available, in terms of information on these two devices. But, hopefully Sony will unwrap them fairly soon and make them public.

IFA 2017 takes place at the beginning of September and Sony has already started sending out invites to its press conference that is on August 31st, ahead of the trade show in Berlin. This is typically where the company would announce its newest smartphones and other products that will be shown off at the trade show. Sony does typically announce new smartphones at MWC in February and IFA in September, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see these two devices debut in Berlin. Additionally, since both devices are already in this retailers system, these two are definitely close to release, or at least close to being ready for pre-order. It’s still unclear what these two devices will be named. After the company went to the Xperia X last year, then the Xperia XZ last fall and Xperia XZs earlier this year, it’s anyones guess as to what this will be named.