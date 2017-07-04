Sony’s Online Summer Sale In Europe Cuts Xperia Prices

Sony Mobile is currently running an online summer sale in numerous European countries where the company is offering discounts on a variety of accessories as well as several smartphone models, including the Sony Xperia XZ, Xperia XA, Xperia X, Xperia X Performance, and the Xperia X Compact. Prices differ from region to region and each country has its specific list of items available through the ongoing summer sale, so prospective buyers living in Europe should look for offers on the company’s eStore specific to their region.

The Netherlands appears to be one of the European countries where Sony’s summer sale features discounts for a total of five different Xperia smartphone models. This includes the Sony Xperia XZ, which is currently available for €499, down from the original price of €649. The Sony Xperia X Performance benefits from a €20 discount for a price of €479, and the Xperia X Compact carries a €50 discount bringing its retail price down to €349. The Sony Xperia X is also available at a €50 discount for €329, and last but not least, the Sony Xperia XA which would normally be available for €229 is currently priced at €199. Keep in mind that, as previously mentioned, these discounts are not necessarily identical across the entire Sony eStore in Europe, and certain smartphone models are discounted only in select regions. For example, in the UK, only the Sony Xperia XZ, Xperia X, and Xperia X Compact are available at a discount thanks to the summer sale, priced at £449 and £299, respectively. All of these three models were launched in 2016 running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box, and all are now upgradable to Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

As for bargain hunters who may already own one of Sony’s smartphones mentioned above, Sony is also offering a series of accessories at discounted prices, including bookcase and flip-style covers for various Sony Xperia models. In some regions, you may also find the Bluetooth-powered “BSP60” Sony Loudspeaker available at a discounted price of €149.50 down from the original retail price of €299. You can follow the store banner below and select your country from the list in order to see if Sony’s online summer sale is available in your region.

